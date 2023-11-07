Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LIN traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.60. 824,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.75. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $395.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

