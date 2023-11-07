Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $64.32 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.41% of Waters worth $64,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 17.7% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 291,353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.87. The stock had a trading volume of 461,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.39. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.