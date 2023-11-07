Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $64.32 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.41% of Waters worth $64,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 17.7% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 291,353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waters Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.87. The stock had a trading volume of 461,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.39. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Waters
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
