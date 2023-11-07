Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 395,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

