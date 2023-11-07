Beldex (BDX) Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Beldex has a market cap of $219.48 million and $3.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.84 or 0.05332430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,739,658 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,999,664 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

