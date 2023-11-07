BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up to $76.22

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.22, but opened at $82.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 643,729 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

