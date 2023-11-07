BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 728,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,300,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £10.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.21.

BioPharma Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

