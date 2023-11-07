Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $34,891.79

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $34,891.79 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $681.63 billion and approximately $12.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.99 or 0.00690671 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00138309 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020786 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,535,406 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.