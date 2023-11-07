Bitcoin Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35,858.77 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $700.53 billion and approximately $17.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.65 or 0.00690621 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00138347 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00019684 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,535,912 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
