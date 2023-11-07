BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.09. 133,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,514,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

