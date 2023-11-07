Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.
About Blue Prism Group
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Prism Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.