BMO Capital Markets Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $180.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. 1,359,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.02. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.