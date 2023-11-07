BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $24.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 604,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 83.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

