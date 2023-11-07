Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT Lowered to $112.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. 89,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $928,047.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $78,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 703.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 360,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,919 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 56.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 616,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 221,931 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

