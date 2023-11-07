Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.85

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 167879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bowlero Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 286.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

