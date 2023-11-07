BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 491.50 ($6.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 520.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 492.47. The company has a market cap of £83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 431.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 447.20 ($5.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.34) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.54) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.02) to GBX 660 ($8.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 490 ($6.05) to GBX 525 ($6.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 625.60 ($7.72).

Insider Activity at BP

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £310.59 ($383.40). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.42) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($462.17). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £310.59 ($383.40). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,126 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

