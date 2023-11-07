Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. 5,730,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,773. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

