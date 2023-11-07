Brown Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,651 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,310. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.