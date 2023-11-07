Brown Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,855. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

