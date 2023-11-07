Brown Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.18. 96,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

