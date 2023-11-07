Brown Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.4% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 1,520,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

