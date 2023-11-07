Brown Wealth Management LLC Invests $358,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. 1,939,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

