Brown Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.25 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. 3,461,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

