Brown Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 441,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 585,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

