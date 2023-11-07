Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.70.

Shares of BURL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.06. 1,916,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,184. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

