C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.54. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

