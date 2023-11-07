CannabisCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.84 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $301,107.63 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,467.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00208249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.38 or 0.00694679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00467201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00051299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00138799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

