CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Down 5.6 %
CareCloud stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 18,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
About CareCloud
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.