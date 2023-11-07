CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

CareCloud Stock Down 5.6 %

CareCloud stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 18,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

