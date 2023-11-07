Casper 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.57 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $444.17 million and $5.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,140,307,710 coins and its circulating supply is 11,442,927,367 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,138,696,035 with 11,441,408,272 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03877181 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,686,611.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

