Casper Price Hits $0.0383 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $437.83 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,140,918,885 coins and its circulating supply is 11,443,503,434 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,138,696,035 with 11,441,408,272 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03877181 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,686,611.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.