CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.99

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 126794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

See Also

