CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $37.87 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016481 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,435.77 or 0.99883840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001809 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04710434 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,375,166.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

