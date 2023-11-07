Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.16. 6,782,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,113. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.80. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $206.85.

Shares of Celsius are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

