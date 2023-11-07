Celsius Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, November 15th (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 13th.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.16. 6,782,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,062,955.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Celsius by 146.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

