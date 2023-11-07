CEMATRIX (CVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of C$6.19 million for the quarter.

CEMATRIX Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. CEMATRIX has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$26.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.67.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

