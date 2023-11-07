Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 370,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $141.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

