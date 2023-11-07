Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.51 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

