Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TOROGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a market cap of £1.38 million and a P/E ratio of -14.93.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.