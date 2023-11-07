Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance
Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a market cap of £1.38 million and a P/E ratio of -14.93.
About Chenavari Toro Income Fund
