Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.46

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.46 and last traded at $143.70, with a volume of 4350630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

The stock has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

