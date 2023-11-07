China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Trading 3% Higher

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Up 3.0 %

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

Featured Articles

