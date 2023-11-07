Cobak Token (CBK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67.67 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $67.67 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,884,017 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

