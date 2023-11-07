Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. 1,889,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 57,698.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 843,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

