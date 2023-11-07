Contrasting Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) & BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and BOC Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 4 0 3.00 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 33.25% 26.06% 1.75% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and BOC Hong Kong’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $586.46 million 2.26 $214.02 million $4.71 5.59 BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion N/A $3.45 billion N/A N/A

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats BOC Hong Kong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, wealth management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates through multiple branches in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services. The company also offers cross-border financial and remittance services; and securities, funds, foreign exchange services, precious metals and FX margin services, currency linked investments, bonds, market information services, monthly savings plans, and structured products, as well as business and personal loans. In addition, it provides business and accident protection, medical, travel and leisure, family protection, RMB, and personal life insurance products; and credit cards. Further, the company offers safe deposit box, e-bill, and payment services; personal and corporate RMB, and RMB clearing bank services; business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans; small business, asset-pledge, and syndicated loans; accounts receivable, machinery and equipment, SME green, and project financing; cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; and custody and cash management services. Additionally, it provides wealth management and overdraft services; mandatory provident fund schemes; and private and corporate banking services, as well as internet, phone, and mobile banking services; and trade related products and other credit facilities. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

