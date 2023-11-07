Contrasting Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) & Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Marten Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marten Transport and Mullen Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport $1.19 billion 1.24 $110.35 million $1.03 17.55 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 9.74

Dividends

Marten Transport has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marten Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marten Transport pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Marten Transport pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marten Transport has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Marten Transport and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport 7.04% 11.46% 8.46% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marten Transport and Mullen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mullen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Marten Transport currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Mullen Group has a consensus target price of $14.96, suggesting a potential upside of 54.27%. Given Mullen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than Marten Transport.

Summary

Marten Transport beats Mullen Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight. The Dedicated segment offers customized transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports customers' freight utilizing its refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 3,660 tractors, that included 3,564 company-owned tractors and 96 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

