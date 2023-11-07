CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 1.9%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €0.51 ($0.55) and last traded at €0.51 ($0.55). 1,657 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.52 ($0.56).

CORESTATE Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €0.55 and a 200-day moving average of €0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

