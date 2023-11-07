Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $140.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.48 or 0.00024044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 373,531,539 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

