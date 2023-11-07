Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 0.7 %

COTY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 4,163,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Insider Activity

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Coty by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Coty by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

