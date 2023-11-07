Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46.

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 4,163,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Coty’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Insider Activity at Coty

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at $583,700.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 41.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Coty by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.