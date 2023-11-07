Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Crane NXT Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE:CXT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 732,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Crane NXT had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In related news, Director Cristen L. Kogl purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.62 per share, with a total value of $59,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

