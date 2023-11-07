Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.89 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $32.89 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 282,712,767 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

