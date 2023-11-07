Creditcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.81 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $46.30 million and $34.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 282,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

